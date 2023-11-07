Legal experts have warned that while some of the changes in the leasehold bill are positive, there is a risk that the changes subject to consultation will never see the light of day #UKhousing

One legal expert also pointed out that there is still some clarity needed on shared ownership leases.

It is the issue a number of lawyers have warned may never be realised as it will be politically difficult to achieve, and challenging to find the right balance between the competing interests of leaseholders and landlords.

The government has instead announced plans to consult on capping existing ground rents. “Subject to that consultation, we will look to introduce a cap through this bill,” the briefing document reads.

A report by campaign group Commonhold Now, published yesterday , had called for all ground rents on all existing leases to be capped at £250 a year and all new build flats to be sold on a commonhold or share of freehold basis.

The bill proposes to make it “cheaper and easier” for more leaseholders to extend their lease, buy their freehold, and take over management of their building.

According to the background briefing notes, the leasehold and freehold bill announced as part of the King’s Speech today “will address one of the longest-term challenges that the country faces: fairness in the housing market”.

Elsewhere in the bill, there will be an increase in the standard lease extension term from 90 years to 990 years for both houses and flats, with ground rent reduced to £0.

It will remove the requirement for a new leaseholder to have owned their house or flat for two years before they can benefit from the changes.

The bill will increase the 25% ‘non-residential’ limit preventing leaseholders in buildings with a mixture of homes and other uses, such as shops and offices, from buying their freehold or taking over management of their 46 buildings – to allow leaseholders in buildings with up to 50% non-residential floorspace to buy their freehold or take over its management.

The bill will set a maximum time and fee for the provision of information required to sell a leasehold property, such as building insurance or financial records, to make selling and buying easier.

It will require transparency over leaseholders’ service charges – costs should be in a “standardised comparable format” so they can be scrutinised and better challenged “if they are unreasonable”.

The bill will also replace buildings insurance commissions for managing agents, landlords and freeholders “with transparent administration fees” to “stop leaseholders being charged exorbitant, opaque commissions” on top of their premiums.

It will extend access to redress schemes for leaseholders to challenge poor practice and will require more freeholders to belong to the schemes so leaseholders can challenge them if needed.

It will scrap the presumption for leaseholders to pay their freeholders’ legal costs when challenging poor practice.

It will ban the creation of new leasehold houses so that, “other than in exceptional circumstances”, every new house in England and Wales will be freehold from the outset.

But the leasehold tenure for new build flats will not be scrapped.

Caroline Wild, a senior associate at law firm Forsters, said: “Some of the proposed changes will be beneficial and will streamline enfranchisement, making it easier to navigate each process. Other proposals will simply raise more questions and will require much more thought and consultation.

“The proposal for a consultation on capping all existing ground rents was included in the government’s February 2021 policy statement – there, the proposal was for ground rents to be capped at no more than 0.1% of freehold value.

“Given the difficult political arena and the need to find a balance between the competing interests of leaseholders and landlords, it is difficult to see this going through without a strong challenge, even with consultation.

“The argument will be over what compensation is to be offered to landlords and whether there is to be a statutory acquisition process. A number of funds, which quite possibly form part of pension funds, own large ground rent portfolios and this value cannot simply be wiped out.

Ms Wild described some of the measures as “easy wins” such as the requirement for all new houses to be sold as freehold. This is because since the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022 came into force, the number of houses being sold on this basis is very small.

She added: “The proposed abolition of marriage value was perhaps the most controversial of the government’s past proposals and so it is not surprising that this did not feature in the King’s Speech.”