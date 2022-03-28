Kingspan lobbies for continued use of combustible materials on high rises in Scotland

Kingspan urged ministers to continue to allow for the use of large-scale testing as a route to compliance ahead of changes to the building regulations expected this week #UKhousing

Meanwhile, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has highlighted concerns around the use of BS 8414 test results in marketing materials.

Fire experts have raised concerns about the rigour of BS 8414 tests , arguing that the conditions under which the test fires are measured are not representative of real-world scenarios.

But with building regulations devolved, high rises in Scotland can still be built using combustible materials if the external wall system passes a ‘BS 8414’ test, which tests the fire performance of the facade in laboratory settings.

Building regulations guidance was amended in England in 2018 to ban the use of all combustibles above 18 metres and scrap the large-scale testing route following sustained lobbying by a group of experts and bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

It comes as others, including Scottish Labour and Conservative politicians, put pressure on the Scottish National Party to ban combustible materials as part of changes to the building regulations, which are expected to be laid this week.

In a response to a Scottish government consultation on changes to the building regulations, Kingspan urged ministers to continue to allow for the use of large-scale testing as a route to compliance.

It has revealed that Kingspan advertised its combustible insulation as suitable for use on high-rise buildings for years before the Grenfell Tower fire based on a single test that had been carried out on a version of its insulation that was no longer on the market, and in a system unrepresentative of those used in the real world.

In a further test in 2007, a cladding system containing the product was said to have burned like a “raging inferno” in an internal Kingspan summary. Under the heading "why did it fail", the report said the K15 insulation "burned very ferociously" and was "very different in a fire situation to the previous technology".

It did not make this latter test public until the Grenfell Tower Inquiry revealed its existence in late 2020.

After the fire, it hired PR consultants to lobby for the continued use of testing in England and presented evidence in support of its position, which led to its staff being asked if the firm had “done its best to ensure that science was secretly perverted for financial gain”. They denied this.

The inquiry also revealed an email from a senior director, which said the firm’s chief executive “was was very clear we need to pull out all the stops to convince the [government]… that large-scale testing is the ‘right and only’ solution”.

Kingspan has emphasised that it has since passed tests on numerous other systems containing K15.

In April last year, the Scottish government removed references to BS 8414 tests from its technical handbooks, but it still allows for the tests to be used as long as the government’s building standards division is notified.

As part of a wider review of the building regulations, the government last year published a consultation asking stakeholders their opinion on how BS 8414 tests should be used in the future.

Respondents were given a number of options, including the “managed use” of BS 8414 tests or a regulatory ban.

The latter option would only allow for the use of non-combustible materials or materials of limited combustibility on buildings above 18 metres tall.

In its response to the consultation, Kingspan called for the “managed use” of BS 8414 tests, which would see the tests reintroduced to the handbook. However the government’s building standards division would still need to be notified when the test is used to ensure compliance above 18 metres.

A Kingspan spokesperson said the firm “strongly believes” that large-scale testing is the only way to “properly assess” the fire safety of a tall building’s walls (see full statement below).

This option was also supported by Homes for Scotland, the trade body representing house builders in Scotland.

In its response, it said that it was “understandable” that confidence in the industry and systems in place to protect public safety had been undermined, but that “our judgements of some behaviours should not taint objectivity in decision-making”.