Kingston Council selects firm for £163m repairs and capital works contract 

Kingston Council has awarded a £163m contract for work across 6,000 homes in the south London borough to the Breyer Group #UKhousing

As well as a range of repairs, duties will include gas servicing, void property improvements, planned investment projects and mechanical and electrical works.

The firm will deliver a “considerable programme of works” that is expected to average more than 16,000 jobs per year.

The local authority named the Essex-headquartered Breyer Group for the four-and-a-half-year deal for housing repairs, maintenance and capital works.

All three divisions within the Breyer Group – roofing, repair and renew – will work on the contract.

Emily Davey, a Kingston councillor, said: “I am pleased to welcome Breyer Group to the borough and look forward to working with them on making sure our tenants and leaseholders receive the best possible service for their repairs and maintenance works.

“The procurement of this contract was done in partnership with residents, who will monitor it throughout, and we are committed to working together with Breyer Group in the future.”

Daren Moseley, managing director of Breyer, said he was “delighted” to have won the contract.

“We are committed to providing an exemplar service maintaining and renewing the council’s housing stock, while delivering high-impact, life-enhancing social value for the benefit of its customers and communities,” he said.