Kingston Council selects firm for £163m repairs and capital works contract 

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Kingston Council has awarded a £163m contract for work across 6,000 homes in the south London borough to the Breyer Group.
The local authority named the Essex-headquartered Breyer Group for the four-and-a-half-year deal for housing repairs, maintenance and capital works.
The firm will deliver a “considerable programme of works” that is expected to average more than 16,000 jobs per year.
As well as a range of repairs, duties will include gas servicing, void property improvements, planned investment projects and mechanical and electrical works.
All three divisions within the Breyer Group – roofing, repair and renew – will work on the contract.
Emily Davey, a Kingston councillor, said: “I am pleased to welcome Breyer Group to the borough and look forward to working with them on making sure our tenants and leaseholders receive the best possible service for their repairs and maintenance works.
“The procurement of this contract was done in partnership with residents, who will monitor it throughout, and we are committed to working together with Breyer Group in the future.”
Daren Moseley, managing director of Breyer, said he was “delighted” to have won the contract.
“We are committed to providing an exemplar service maintaining and renewing the council’s housing stock, while delivering high-impact, life-enhancing social value for the benefit of its customers and communities,” he said.
“We have exciting plans to generate meaningful employment opportunities for local residents alongside delivering other initiatives around mental health, well-being and reducing their carbon footprint.
“We greatly look forward to helping improve the homes and communities of those living in Kingston over the next few years.”
Breyer will start work for the council in October, and the deal could be extended into 2034.
The firm was one of 10 contractors selected by L&Q, the G15 housing association, last year to deliver nearly £3bn worth of investment in planned upgrades and decarbonisation works over the next 15 years.
With social landlords under pressure to increase investment in existing stock, a number of similar deals have been announced recently.
Earlier this week, a subsidiary of United Living secured an eight-year, £40m repairs contract with the London Borough of Harrow.
United Living Property Services (ULPS) will deliver the maintenance works for approximately 5,000 properties across the borough.
ULPS will carry out day-to-day responsive repairs, void repairs and planned maintenance.
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