Kirklees Council report unearths fire safety and asbestos issues

The report, which was submitted to the council and debated at an ad-hoc scrutiny panel on 21 September, found that there were “a number of challenges placing significant risk on the organisation”.

The council has put aside £21m to cover works in its high-rise blocks, however other issues across its estate remain.

These included a lack of project management competency and a lack of compliance resources, overdue delivery of fire safety remedial actions to housing blocks and poor data management, as well as issues with the completion of inspection and re-inspection programmes for asbestos.

The health and safety compliance review at the West Yorkshire council included a total of 48 recommendations by the independent assessor.

The in-depth look at the council’s estate was conducted by Darlington-based Robust Management Solutions over a four-month period. Other compliance and safety concerns raised in the report related to water hygiene, compliance, governance and oversight, management information, delivery of compliance services to non-Housing Revenue Account (HRA) properties and passenger lift safety.