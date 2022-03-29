Knocking on tenants’ doors

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All staff at housing association Settle take part in quarterly “door knocks” to meet tenants. Rosie Hazeldine talks through the benefits
We know that to be the best landlord we can be, we need to be guided by the voice of our residents. Imminent changes to beef-up consumer regulation only make this more important. I wanted to share our lessons from two customer-focused initiatives that have helped us ensure residents are at the heart of everything we do.
The Big Door Knock
We launched the Big Door Knock in 2019 with the aim of visiting residents in person to find out how they’re doing, how they think we’re doing and how we can do better.
I joined Settle just over a year ago, and have taken part in five Big Door Knock events so far, one every three months. Due to the pandemic, three of these were carried out over the phone, but for two I was able to get out and about in the community and chat to residents on their doorsteps (at a social distance).
“The defining feature of our Big Door Knock is that every single Settle colleague takes part, including members of our board and executive team”
However, whether making phone calls or knocking on doors, what’s important is that we’re reaching out to residents for their feedback and acting on what we hear. In 2021, we spoke to nearly 1,700 residents in this way and, as a direct result, increased investment in our communal spaces and made changes to the way we manage repairs.
The defining feature of our Big Door Knock is that every single Settle colleague takes part, including members of our board and executive team. Wherever we sit in the business, we all have a considerable impact on the customer experience and speaking to residents on a regular basis brings this to life.
Thanks to feedback from colleagues, we have started asking the same questions at each Big Door Knock. This enables us to track satisfaction over time, and, as we organise the events geographically, to build up a picture of our different neighbourhoods – a picture which Settle colleagues create together.
“What we hear overwhelmingly, and unsurprisingly, is that residents care most about our core landlord services”
Our insight manager created the questions, guided by themes in the Social Housing White Paper. We ask how residents think we are doing overall, if we are getting the basics right (such as repairs and customer service), how they feel about the quality and safety of their home, how they feel about their neighbourhood and if they feel that Settle cares about them.
In my experience, the last question prompts the most insightful responses. Months later residents will recall the names of individual colleagues who went above and beyond by, for example, fast-tracking a boiler replacement to accommodate personal circumstances, or helping clear a garden so that a new household can start tending to it themselves.
Basically Brilliant
When we speak to residents through the Big Door Knock, what we hear overwhelmingly, and unsurprisingly, is that residents care most about our core landlord services. This feedback is as consistent as it is instructive and has recently contributed to the launch of our latest customer-focused initiative, #basicallybrilliant.
#basicallybrilliant is our commitment to focus first and foremost on getting the basics right – delivering good landlord services that are easy to access and putting things right quickly when they go wrong.
“A member of our finance team felt we could do more to help customers struggling to make ends meet in the face of spiralling household bills”
It began as a series of workshops run by our leadership team, bringing colleagues from every area of the business together to talk about how we provide the best possible service. From these conversations, a set of colleague principles was born and since then, the hashtag has become a way of working at Settle. It’s a part of our language, a golden thread running through the business and uniting us in our ambition to be the best landlord we can be.
Tangibly, the result has been a whole range of activities and changes to the way we do things. Some were quick wins, such as streamlining key processes through increased automation and placing a greater focus on job shadowing during our induction process.
Others, meanwhile, are longer projects, like an upskilling programme for our customer service centre, focused on building knowledge and capacity to improve first-time resolution.
Some changes have also come about because of the external environment. For example, a member of our finance team felt we could do more to help customers struggling to make ends meet in the face of spiralling household bills, so they put together information about how to save money and access discounts on water bills, which we posted as an article on our website and in our resident newsletter.
While the Big Door Knock is a well-established feature of the work calendar, we are just at the beginning of our Basically Brilliant journey, and I am excited to see where it takes us over the coming years. Guided by resident voices and committed to delivering the basics brilliantly, I’m confident that it will be somewhere good.
Rosie Hazeldine, research and policy analyst, Settle
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