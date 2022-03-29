Knocking on tenants’ doors

We know that to be the best landlord we can be, we need to be guided by the voice of our residents. Imminent changes to beef-up consumer regulation only make this more important. I wanted to share our lessons from two customer-focused initiatives that have helped us ensure residents are at the heart of everything we do.

The Big Door Knock

We launched the Big Door Knock in 2019 with the aim of visiting residents in person to find out how they’re doing, how they think we’re doing and how we can do better.

I joined Settle just over a year ago, and have taken part in five Big Door Knock events so far, one every three months. Due to the pandemic, three of these were carried out over the phone, but for two I was able to get out and about in the community and chat to residents on their doorsteps (at a social distance).

“The defining feature of our Big Door Knock is that every single Settle colleague takes part, including members of our board and executive team”

However, whether making phone calls or knocking on doors, what’s important is that we’re reaching out to residents for their feedback and acting on what we hear. In 2021, we spoke to nearly 1,700 residents in this way and, as a direct result, increased investment in our communal spaces and made changes to the way we manage repairs.