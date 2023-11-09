Knowing our homes and doing it right

Over the past few years, we’ve seen increasing media and political scrutiny over the quality of social housing. While it remains true that social homes are on average better quality than private rented and owner-occupied homes, examples have come to light where the condition of homes has fallen far short of what residents should expect.

In summer last year, the National Housing Federation and Chartered Institute of Housing commissioned the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR) – an independent review of the quality of social housing. Just a month before the Review reported on its findings, the coroner’s report was published on the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, fundamentally reinforcing why this work was so important.

One of the key recommendations from the BSHR was for the sector to carry out an audit of all social homes.