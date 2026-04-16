L12 group pledges to start 1,000 homes in London this year amid building crisis

The L12 group, which includes Poplar HARCA and Newlon Housing Trust, said it wanted to help tackle the London’s housing crisis after starts in the city dropped near record lows last year.

Its chairwoman, Anne Waterhouse, who is also chief executive of Wandle Housing Association, also called for fresh public funding to help its members build more homes.

“We are committed to build more in London, we are building in London, and we’d like to do more with the support of government,” she said.