Labour campaign group calls on Rayner to end support for affordable tenures and direct all SAHP funding to social rent

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Labour Campaign for Council Housing has urged housing secretary Angela Rayner to end support for affordable rent tenures and focus all grant funding on social rent.
In a letter sent to Ms Rayner earlier this week, the campaign group also called for an end to Right to Buy, and for the government to abandon its rent settlement with the sector.
It argued that the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), as currently constituted, will not achieve the new government’s pledge to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.
The campaign group highlighted that “not a single penny of the funding is specifically directed at council housing” and that local authorities have to compete with housing associations, for-profit providers and developers.
In order to achieve a “renaissance of council housing”, the letter said funding must be “directed at social rent council housing” and grant must be “significantly increased”.
The group suggested that at least £117bn would be needed over the 10 years of the programme in order to build 90,000 social rent homes each year, which Shelter has previously said is “necessary to begin to resolve the housing crisis”.
It also argued that affordable rent is in fact “unaffordable for many” and was brought in to “facilitate cutting grant by 60%”.
“Shouldn’t the new government under Andy Burnham end support for ‘affordable rent’ and focus all the funding on social rent, the most affordable for tenants?” the letter asked.
This mirrors recent analysis by the Resolution Foundation, which argued prime minister Andy Burnham should ringfence the entire SAHP exclusively for social rent in order to deliver on his pledge to increase council housing supply.
The campaign group pointed to Homes England’s recent request for providers to “re-profile” their bids and push delivery into later years of the programme.
“That poses the question of how much of it is available during this parliament and how much in the next? We should be told,” the letter argued.
Its author, Martin Wicks, who is secretary of the Labour Campaign for Council Housing, also urged Ms Rayner to offer loans to councils at “a much lower interest rate than currently available”.
He said councils are faced with having to borrow from the Public Works Loans Board at around 6%, whereas the government has made low-interest loans at 0.1% available for housing associations.
The group called on the housing secretary to also allow more flexibility around using grant for acquisitions, allowing councils to “spend grant however they want, provided it produces social rent council homes”.
Mr Wicks said the group was disappointed to hear that Ms Rayner has recently ruled out rent controls in the private sector, and also criticised the government’s current rent policy for social homes.
As part of the Spending Review last year, the government confirmed social rents will rise at the Consumer Price Index +1% as part of a 10-year rent settlement that was widely welcomed by the sector.
On this, the letter said: “With council tenant rent arrears having risen to £393m and nearly £800m for housing association tenants, we would suggest that you should abandon the previous government’s policy of 10 years of above-inflation rent increases.
“Having introduced policies to resolve the issue of damp and mould, it makes no sense to drive rents up to such a degree that more tenants will be unable to put on their heating for long, if at all. It also drives up the housing benefit bill.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories