Labour campaign group calls on Rayner to end support for affordable tenures and direct all SAHP funding to social rent

In a letter sent to Ms Rayner earlier this week, the campaign group also called for an end to Right to Buy, and for the government to abandon its rent settlement with the sector.

It argued that the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), as currently constituted, will not achieve the new government’s pledge to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.

The campaign group highlighted that “not a single penny of the funding is specifically directed at council housing” and that local authorities have to compete with housing associations, for-profit providers and developers.

In order to achieve a “renaissance of council housing”, the letter said funding must be “directed at social rent council housing” and grant must be “significantly increased”.