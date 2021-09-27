Labour conference backs pledge to build 150,000 social homes per year

The motion, which was passed yesterday afternoon, also includes promises to end the Right to Buy and “end homelessness by implementing a national Housing First system”.

Motions passed by delegates do not automatically become Labour policy as the party’s National Policy Forum ultimately decides whether the commitments make it into the next manifesto.

A number of the pledges included in yesterday’s motion were lifted directly from the party’s 2019 election manifesto, including abolishing the Right to Buy and the target of 150,000 social homes per year.

As in the previous manifesto, the motion stipulated that 100,000 of these social homes should be built by councils.