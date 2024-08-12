Labour government confirms 2030 target for EPC C

Miatta Fahnbulleh, under-secretary of state at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), confirmed the news in response to a question in parliament.

A spokesperson from the DESNZ then told Inside Housing that the government would work with social housing providers and local councils to bring in “green upgrades”.

They said this will be done via the Warm Homes Plan, with further details to be set out “in due course”.