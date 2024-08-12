Labour government confirms 2030 target for EPC C

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The government has confirmed that landlords will have to meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C by 2030, pledging to work with social housing providers to meet the goal.
Miatta Fahnbulleh, under-secretary of state at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), confirmed the news in response to a question in parliament.
A spokesperson from the DESNZ then told Inside Housing that the government would work with social housing providers and local councils to bring in “green upgrades”.
They said this will be done via the Warm Homes Plan, with further details to be set out “in due course”.
“Responsible landlords who provide quality homes to their tenants have nothing to fear from the sensible overhaul of private rented sector regulation we intend to implement,” the spokesperson said.
“Our Warm Homes Plan will support investment in insulation and low-carbon heating – upgrading millions of homes over this parliament.”
Kevin Garvey, head of member relations at the National Housing Federation, said the organisation welcomed the news and noted the target had so far not been confirmed for social landlords.
“Housing associations will need to work in partnership with the government to double the current pace of retrofitting homes and establish clear plans for homes that are harder to decarbonise,” Mr Garvey said.
“In addition, we need a commitment to boosting the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), and in the longer term, an additional £2bn per year of funding.”
At the end of last year, the Conservative government announced it had allocated an extra £1.25bn to the SHDF, along with an extra £1.5bn for its heat-pump upgrade scheme.
“Housing associations are already committed to ensuring that their homes are of the highest quality and well insulated. They are already leading the way on energy efficiency, with over 70% of their homes EPC C or higher,” Mr Garvey added.
Currently, privately rented properties must have an EPC rating of E or higher.
In January, the previous government overturned a target requiring all private landlords in England and Wales to have a C-rated property by 2028.
Earlier this year, the then Welsh cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning confirmed the government did not have a target for social housing to reach EPC A by 2030.
In response to a request for clarification on the policy, Julie James said the Welsh government had “never” set a deadline for reaching the rating, but instead had a goal for all social housing to reach EPC A “in future”.
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