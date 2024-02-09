Labour Housing Group backs the Build Social campaign

Housing associations have had to put much of their efforts into the delivery of homes for market sales in order to cross-subsidise the provision of even ‘affordable’, let alone social, homes. With an increased level of grant, they will be able to return to their core purpose of creating communities working people can genuinely afford to live in.

Since 2010 there has been a net reduction of 200,000 social homes, due to the Right to Buy, moves from social to affordable rents and demolition. Labour has pledged to reform the Right to Buy. We also need to invest in existing social housing to ensure that it is liveable and safe.

“We spend more on housing support, yet have worse outcomes than any other developed nation. The next Labour government needs to shift this ratio”

Currently, 50% of ‘affordable’ housing is provided through Section 106.Labour is committed to tightening up the loopholes that allow developers to fall short of their obligations. A possible way forward is a planning requirement to provide 35% social rent on developments, with 50% on public land, which should be backed by a tax on land banking. Making councils and other public bodies the lead developer where possible will aid transparency.

The housing crisis is a national emergency and cannot be solved by the government alone. We urgently need to ‘invest to save’ and to bring together local authorities, housing associations, developers and ethical investors. They need to work closely with other organisations with money and land and apply the same pressure upon them to respond to the housing crisis as the climate crisis.

Labour has also committed to using compulsory purchase powers, particularly as a prerequisite for the New Towns programme. We need to be similarly bold when it comes to sensible conversations around the green belt.

This is not a one-term project. The housing crisis is deep, and solving it will be difficult and costly. We need to remember that the cost of doing nothing will be even greater. We desperately need to build a better future.