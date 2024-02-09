Labour Housing Group backs the Build Social campaign

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
We support Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, and Labour is the party to make it happen, write founding member Steve Hilditch and executive member Andy Bates of the Labour Housing Group
We are in the midst of a housing crisis, with rising homelessness, a shocking number of people trapped in temporary accommodation, private sector rents out of control and owner-occupation a distant pipe dream for the vast majority of younger people.
It is our belief that no one part of the housing system can be fixed without a rapid and sustained increase in the supply of social rented homes.
Shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner said that she will be judged by the number of social rent homes Labour builds in its bid to deliver higher numbers than we have seen since the 1970s.
Labour Housing Group supports Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign calling for 90,000 social rent homes to be built each year.
It’s not as if the approach of successive Conservative governments is saving any money. Instead, it is lining the pockets of private sector landlords with eye-watering levels of housing benefit and paying upwards of £1.7bn a year to house people in temporary accommodation, often in conditions that should shame us.
Help to Buy has fuelled an increase in house prices with a limited impact upon supply.
Danny Dorling has highlighted the contradiction at the heart of housing policy: we spend more on housing support, yet have worse outcomes than any other developed nation. The next Labour government needs to shift this ratio, with increased levels of grant for councils and housing associations, and access to prudential borrowing that will allow local authorities to play their part in delivering high quality and genuinely affordable homes.
“The housing crisis is a national emergency and cannot be solved by the government alone”
The current government allocates £2bn to £3bn annually for its Affordable Housing Programme – this is within a total annual allocation of £8bn for overall housing support, which includes other schemes such as Help to Buy. It is reasonable to estimate that doubling the grant level, combined with improvements to planning gain and other contributions, could feasibly double the supply of affordable homes and switch the emphasis decisively to social rent.
Within the £8bn currently allocated, there must be some room to prioritise social rent homes.
Housing associations have had to put much of their efforts into the delivery of homes for market sales in order to cross-subsidise the provision of even ‘affordable’, let alone social, homes. With an increased level of grant, they will be able to return to their core purpose of creating communities working people can genuinely afford to live in.
Since 2010 there has been a net reduction of 200,000 social homes, due to the Right to Buy, moves from social to affordable rents and demolition. Labour has pledged to reform the Right to Buy. We also need to invest in existing social housing to ensure that it is liveable and safe.
“We spend more on housing support, yet have worse outcomes than any other developed nation. The next Labour government needs to shift this ratio”
Currently, 50% of ‘affordable’ housing is provided through Section 106.Labour is committed to tightening up the loopholes that allow developers to fall short of their obligations. A possible way forward is a planning requirement to provide 35% social rent on developments, with 50% on public land, which should be backed by a tax on land banking. Making councils and other public bodies the lead developer where possible will aid transparency.
The housing crisis is a national emergency and cannot be solved by the government alone. We urgently need to ‘invest to save’ and to bring together local authorities, housing associations, developers and ethical investors. They need to work closely with other organisations with money and land and apply the same pressure upon them to respond to the housing crisis as the climate crisis.
Labour has also committed to using compulsory purchase powers, particularly as a prerequisite for the New Towns programme. We need to be similarly bold when it comes to sensible conversations around the green belt.
This is not a one-term project. The housing crisis is deep, and solving it will be difficult and costly. We need to remember that the cost of doing nothing will be even greater. We desperately need to build a better future.
For all political parties to commit to funding a substantial programme of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next general election. This includes:
● 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
● 7,700 social rented homes a year in Scotland.
● 4,000 social rented homes a year in Wales.
Inside Housing commits to:
● Work to amplify the voices of people who need social housing, including families living in temporary housing and overcrowded conditions.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories