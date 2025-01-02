Labour is right to reconsider its approach to leasehold reform

While some campaigners have called this a row-back from its shadow bench positioning, there is rationale for this more considered approach so those who the policy is intended to protect do not find themselves in a worse position.

Only a small fraction of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 has been brought into force, given that the majority of it was hastily pushed through parliament before its dissolution ahead of the general election.

Little scrutiny was therefore given by the previous government on how the act would work in practice.

“While some campaigners have called this a row-back from its shadow bench positioning, there is rationale for this more considered approach”

Both Labour and the Civil Service have had to sift through its provisions, revealing various issues that could result in unintended consequences for homeowners if not carefully considered.

Mr Pennycook has since announced a range of consultative measures across the act where these serious pitfalls could occur.

The publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s phase two report has understandably occupied the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s attention as it looks to get a grip on the building safety crisis.

Following the publication of the National Audit Office’s report into remediation progress, a spotlight has been shone on the countless roadblocks to remediation that remain in place, over two years since the passage of the Building Safety Act 2022.