Labour is saying the right things on housing, now let’s see their plan

Last week, I attended this year’s much-anticipated Labour Party Conference. Purported to be the biggest of all time, there was certainly a buzz in the air and a hopeful mood that the party’s 13-year stint as the opposition could soon be at an end.

By the end of the four days, Labour had made clear its intention to demonstrate that housing is a key priority going into the next election. We saw housing play a central role in the speeches, announcements and fringe events throughout the conference.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer was clear that housing is a core theme running through Labour’s missions, and fundamental to the growth mission to bolster the British economy and increase jobs and opportunities.