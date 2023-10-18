Labour is saying the right things on housing, now let’s see their plan

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Rhys Moore reflects on the housing announcements at the Labour Party Conference
Last week, I attended this year’s much-anticipated Labour Party Conference. Purported to be the biggest of all time, there was certainly a buzz in the air and a hopeful mood that the party’s 13-year stint as the opposition could soon be at an end.
By the end of the four days, Labour had made clear its intention to demonstrate that housing is a key priority going into the next election. We saw housing play a central role in the speeches, announcements and fringe events throughout the conference.
Leader Sir Keir Starmer was clear that housing is a core theme running through Labour’s missions, and fundamental to the growth mission to bolster the British economy and increase jobs and opportunities.
He announced plans to build 1.5 million new homes by the end of a first Labour term and, while the series of planning reforms and new towns had a particular focus on supporting first-time buyers, the talk of social housing alongside council housing in speeches and fringe events shows that the party understands the need to work constructively with councils and housing associations alike to deliver their housing ambitions.
Shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Angela Rayner made the biggest statement of intent we’ve heard to date, pledging to deliver the biggest boost in social and affordable housing for a generation.
The highest annual number of affordable homes delivered over the last generation was in 1996, when the country delivered 74,530 new affordable homes, including 56,949 for social rent. This pledge would be a big step towards the 90,000 new social rented homes a year we need to meet demand over the long term.
“The National Housing Federation and others have long made the case for a pragmatic approach to reviewing the green belt, seeking to identify land that is of more-limited environmental value”
Furthermore, MPs demonstrated that they had heard our calls for stability and certainty on rents loud and clear, with Ms Rayner and shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook both speaking about of the need for this to allow housing providers to plan over the longer term.
Also positive for members, the party spoke of its commitment to reaching net zero, with an investment plan for green skills and development.
While no funding was announced across any of the missions, the announcements were welcome. Addressing the lack of resource and staff in planning departments is vital to ramping up delivery of affordable homes, and something we have been calling for. New towns provide the opportunity to create high-quality places with ambitious sustainability standards, much-needed affordable homes and better use of infrastructure.
The National Housing Federation and others have long made the case for a pragmatic approach to reviewing the green belt, seeking to identify land that is of more-limited environmental value while still protecting those parts that are environmentally valuable.
“Furthermore, MPs demonstrated that they had heard our calls for stability and certainty on rents loud and clear”
The signs are certainly positive. That said, there is a mountain to climb to tackle the housing emergency we face. Recently, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ annual homelessness figures showed that new homeless households have increased by almost a third (30%) in the past five years, reaching 157,640 – the highest level on record.
Labour has said it wants to end short-term, sticking-plaster politics. This is encouraging rhetoric and precisely what we’ve been calling for. If Labour is truly committed to this, the announcements on housing from the party conference must form part of a long-term plan that is properly funded, nationally coordinated and based on measurable economic and social outcomes for the millions of people in housing need.
We will continue to engage with politicians from all the main parties on the need for a long-term plan which understands the vital role social housing plays in the nation’s health, security and prosperity.
Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact, National Housing Federation
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