Labour losing votes as ‘direct consequence’ of housing policy, London Assembly member says

She said the party could not reassure private and social renters, or leaseholders, that they would be able to find alternative housing, and would not be forced out of the city due to its lack of homes.

“That is a direct consequence of us as a Labour Party not being able to turn around to people and speak really firmly and clearly about how we are going to reduce or control their housing costs,” she continued.

Speaking on a panel at the Fabian Society’s Housing Summit yesterday, Sem Moema, the London Assembly member for North East London, said her constituency has gone “from being the safest GLA [Greater London Authority] seat to being probably one of the least safe”.

Ms Moema said concern over losing support is why she will continue to raise rent control in discussions around housing policy despite this being somewhat controversial.

“It is a difficult question,” she admitted. “But the upshot of it is that in places outside London, people have the same concerns, and they vote Reform.

“Within London, people have the same concerns, and they vote Green. The key thing [is] that they’re voting against us, because we need to have clear, practical solutions that are going to speak to people now and not in 40 years’ time.”

In 2024, Labour won its lowest share of the vote in Ms Moema’s seat since the 2008 mayoral elections – 28.8%, around 14 percentage points below its highest vote share of 44.5% in 2016.

In May’s council elections this year, the picture was bleaker. The party lost its majorities in 10 local authorities in the capital, and two of its mayoralties, in Hackney and Lewisham.

Analysis by YouGov revealed most of those who abandoned Labour for another party in this round of elections moved to the Greens.

Zoë Garbett, who triumphed in Hackney for Zack Polanski’s party, made housing central to her campaign and told Inside Housing before the election that it is the “number one issue” that comes up in council surgeries and on the doorstep.