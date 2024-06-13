Labour manifesto promises to prioritise and protect new social rented homes

New mechanisms for cross-boundary strategic planning were also promised to plan for “growth on a larger-than-local scale”. Combined authorities will be given new planning powers along with “freedoms and flexibilities to make better use of grant funding”.

Labour pledged to reform compulsory purchase compensation rules to “improve land assembly; speed up site delivery; and deliver housing, infrastructure, amenity and transport benefits in the public interest”.

On building safety, the manifesto said: “Labour will also take decisive action to improve building safety, including through regulation, to ensure we never again see a repeat of the Grenfell fire.

“We will review how to better protect leaseholders from costs and take steps to accelerate the pace of remediation across the country. We will put a renewed focus on ensuring those responsible for the building safety crisis pay to put it right.”

The second and final report on the Grenfell Tower fire will be published on 4 September.

On leasehold, the manifesto said Labour would “finally bring the feudal leasehold system to an end”. To do this, ministers will ban new leasehold flats, ensure commonhold is the default tenure, and enact the Law Commission proposals on leasehold enfranchisement, right to manage and commonhold.

The manifesto also promised to “tackle unregulated and unaffordable ground rent charges” and bring “the injustice of ‘fleecehold’ private housing estates and unfair maintenance costs to an end”.

Harry Scoffin, founder of campaign group Free Leaseholders, said: “Labour has made it abundantly clear that it is curtains for residential leasehold. Leaseholders were badly shortchanged by the departing Tory government in the wash-up. We are calling on Labour to deliver these long awaited reforms in their first King’s Speech and expedite key provisions of the recently passed 2024 Act.”

In addition, Labour “will ensure local communities continue to shape housebuilding in their area, but where necessary Labour will not be afraid to make full use of intervention powers to build the houses we need”.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “It is hugely welcoming to see the Labour Party recognising the desperate need for a cross-government strategy to end homelessness. The situation across Britain is stark. Homelessness is rising and with it come damaging consequences that can last for generations.

“This level of aspiration to rebuild our depleted housing stock, with a priority on social housing, and bring down homelessness by drawing on the expertise of local communities is a game-changer in our mission to tackle one of the greatest injustices of our time.”

Earlier this week, the party launched a mortgage guarantee scheme that said it will support more than 80,000 young people to get on the housing ladder over the next five years.

Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, said: “It is heartening to hear renewed commitments to a plan for the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation. It is about time housing became a key issue in the general election campaign – our nation’s lack of housing undermines people’s ability to start and raise a family, build a career and put down roots in communities for the long term.

“We desperately need to boost the supply of social and affordable homes in England.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Building social homes at scale will change lives, strengthen communities, boost growth and save the taxpayer money. Housing associations stand ready to deliver this, but will require long-term commitment and sustained investment from the next government to do so.

“We’re therefore delighted to see Labour’s manifesto pledge to support councils and housing associations to build their capacity to ensure more social homes can be built. This is a vital first step towards ending the housing crisis.”