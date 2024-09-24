Labour MP tells campaigners and sector professionals to ‘keep pushing’ on 90,000-home a year social rent target

In response to a question from Shelter, he said: “I know the government needs to build more social homes, alongside unleashing our planning reforms, and getting back to housebuilding obviously.”

Mr Tomlinson has been selected as one of Labour’s national mission champions for growth, with the aim of helping his party deliver the ‘five missions to rebuild Britain’ they set out in their manifesto.

Dan Tomlinson, MP for Chipping Barnet, was speaking as part of a panel discussion organised in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) on the topic of housing as a driver for growth across the economy.

But he said it would be up to the chancellor and the prime minister to make a decision on such a target, and how much funding to allocate, potentially at next month’s fiscal event.

Mr Tomlinson added: “But I know that this is something that many MPs care about so I would say keep pushing, because it has been incredibly important in my own life.”

The MP went on to explain his own experience of what he described as “proper social rent” when he was growing up.

“I and many others who’ve just been elected are in politics to provide that economic stability again, to families and to kids who’ve had it [social rent] taken away from them after 14 years of changes.

“So it’s definitely not for me to commit to these figures right now, but I think it’s important, so keep pushing,” he said.

Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, backed by many across the sector, has been calling on political parties to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their election manifestos.