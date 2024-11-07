Labour must put leaseholders first, not vested interests

Labour pledged to end “feudal leasehold”. They must not betray that promise, writes Harry Scoffin, founder of campaign group Free Leaseholders #UKhousing

Free Leaseholders is on a nationwide listening tour to understand perceptions of this government’s approach to liberating second-class homeowners. Voters living in leasehold and ‘fleecehold’ (where freeholders are locked into expensive maintenance contracts for communal areas), from Conservative-to-Labour switchers to Labour and Reform UK waverers, are anxious.

In July, Britons voted for change. A key segment of voters who helped Labour to win was people living in precarious housing, including leaseholders. Research by thinktank Labour Together highlights the cost of living as the primary concern for Labour voters, who expect noticeable change within two years. Leasehold is a cost of living issue.

Labour started brilliantly. In July’s King’s Speech, the government of delivery pledged to “quickly” activate provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024. We would also receive a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill in this 2024-25 parliamentary session so Labour could deliver on its manifesto commitments to end rip-off leasehold.

In September, Sir Keir Starmer became Britain’s first prime minister to tell parliament his government will end “feudal leasehold”.

However, last month, leaseholders were shocked after Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, let slip on LBC radio that action against leasehold was now “a whole-of-parliament commitment” – not what was promised in the King’s Speech.

“Leaseholders were shocked after Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, let slip on LBC radio that action against leasehold was now ‘a whole-of-parliament commitment’ – not what was promised in the King’s Speech”

This followed reports of Mr Pennycook speaking at a ticketed marketing event for a barristers’ chambers recognised as the pre-eminent choice for leasehold litigation. Some of its members are part of the Association of Leasehold Enfranchisement Practitioners, a trade body for industry professionals. Some have been recognised at the Enfranchisement and Right to Manage Awards and even “written legislation, given evidence to Parliament and the Welsh Assembly, and worked with the Law Commission on the leasehold reform programme”, the chambers’ website boasts.

The website goes on to say that four members are suing the government in the High Court and European Court of Human Rights to block leasehold reform, specifically the 2024 Act Labour backed in the last parliament and subsequently promised to activate speedily.

Anti-leasehold campaigners believe in the rule of law. Big Freeholders are entitled to representation. So why does this incident matter?

Lawyers specialising in leasehold have a professional and financial interest in maintaining a system of bewildering complexity that makes their expertise indispensable. Labour’s transformative commitment to a mass shift to commonhold, a fairer and simpler system that disincentivises litigation by removing the confrontational landlord-tenant relationship that bedevils leasehold, should reduce reliance on legal services.