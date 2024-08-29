Labour must reform our broken immigration and asylum system to help prevent further riots

But this isn’t the first time we have seen far-right attacks on asylum accommodation. The organisation Hope not Hate has recorded 253 incidents outside hotels, hostels and other accommodation centres housing people seeking asylum since 2022. The most notable example happened in February 2023, when hundreds of people surrounded the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, chanting “get them out” and hurling missiles.

“The previous government’s focus on deterrent has slowed the asylum and immigration system almost to a standstill, creating a huge backlog of cases, leaving tens of thousands of people trapped in limbo”

These attacks are inexcusable, but don’t emerge out of thin air. Years of openly hostile government policy and rhetoric towards people seeking asylum dug racism out of the undergrowth and let it into the mainstream.

The new Labour government has come out hard in condemning the riots, with home secretary Yvette Cooper describing those involved as “thugs, criminals and extremists who betray the very values our country is built on”.

Meanwhile, heavy and fast sentencing, counterprotests and widespread public condemnation seem to have deterred further activity, for now. Fixing our broken asylum system will be critical to making sure we don’t see similar scenes in the future.

The previous government’s focus on deterrent has slowed the asylum and immigration system almost to a standstill, creating a huge backlog of cases, leaving tens of thousands of people trapped in limbo, many living in hotels. What were once places populated by people looking for a few days’ release from their everyday life have become, as the charity Refugee Action describes, “de facto detention” centres.

These hotels are often very visible within communities, with large numbers of people seeking asylum placed in areas with little thought about the impact. In deprived areas with long social housing waiting lists and minimal economic opportunities, it creates a fertile breeding ground for far-right leaders to stir up anti-immigration sentiment.