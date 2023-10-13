Labour needs to commit to ending ‘affordable rent’

The 100,000 social rent homes a year, and more, that are needed to liberate a new generation from the private rented sector will not be built without central government grant. Section 106 agreements will not fund building on the scale which is needed. In any case this funding is subject to market conditions. The big builders would rather not build than have to fund ‘too much’ social housing, because it will cut their profit margins.

We have been told by senior figures that Labour would not commit to ending RTB because the Tories would accuse them of being opposed to “aspiration”. Yet speaking at a National Housing Federation event, Mr Pennycook said Labour would make it more difficult for people to buy by cutting the discount. We have to “turn off the tap”, he said. Of course, the most effective way to “turn off the tap” is to end RTB. It is a cost-free policy and it will guarantee that however many homes are built, they will, at least, increase the available council housing stock for the first time since 1980.

“The 100,000 social rent homes a year, and more, that are needed to liberate a new generation from the private rented sector will not be built without central government grant. Section 106 agreements will not fund building on the scale which is needed”

Many of the social problems we face today are related to the acute shortage of good-quality social rent homes. Poor housing results in poor health. As we know from Rochdale, it can kill.

The private rental sector places millions under intolerable financial pressure. They struggle to get by financially, month by month. Eating or heating is a desperate choice for many. Poverty, induced by high rents as well as low wages, leads to tenants not being able to afford to put the heating on, producing or exacerbating problems of damp and mould.

Social rent council homes can prevent the ongoing social costs that result from poor and expensive housing. They can save spending for the NHS. They will cut the benefit bill, which is being driven up by much higher rents in the private sector.

Mr Pennycook has said: “We believe that the overriding objective of an affordable grant funding programme should be to provide significant numbers of genuinely affordable social rented homes.”

But the problem resides in that word “significant”. Leaving the funding for the AHP at its current level will not produce anything like the number of homes required to begin to resolve the crisis and to rescue those people forced into the private rented sector. Even if the discount for RTB was cut, and sales fell, you would still need to build 5,000 or more council homes to stop the loss. If Labour determined that 90,000 or more social rent homes were a priority, then funding could be found, by progressive taxation measures. It would save money down the line.

Martin Wicks, secretary, Labour Campaign for Council Housing