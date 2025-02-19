Labour peer leaves board of BlackRock-backed for-profit

Two of for-profit Heylo’s non-executive directors have left, including a Labour peer and a senior housing association executive #UKhousing

A spokesperson for Heylo, which is backed by US investment giant BlackRock, said Lord Adonis had “completed his three-year term” as a non-executive director.

The peer, who served in various ministerial roles under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown when they were prime minister, had been on Heylo’s board for three years.

Lord Andrew Adonis left the board of Heylo Housing Registered Provider (HHRP) late last month, according to a Companies House filing.

Jo Makinson, chief investment officer of 55,000-home housing association Abri, has also stepped down from Heylo Housing Group (HHG), which is the parent entity that oversees the organisation.

Ms Makinson left HHG’s board on 13 February.

She was chair of the for-profit’s audit and risk committee and had been a non-executive director at HHG for just over 14 months.

When she joined Heylo, Ms Makinson was chief finance officer of GreenSquareAccord.

Asked about the reason for her departure, the Heylo spokesperson pointed to the fact that Ms Makinson “recently took up the position” at Abri.