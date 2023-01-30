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Labour pledges review of private rented sector

News30.01.23by Ella Jessel

Labour has pledged to launch a review of the private rented sector and “tilt power back towards tenants”.

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Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow housing secretary (picture: Parliament)
Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow housing secretary (picture: Parliament)
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LinkedIn IHLabour has pledged to launch a review of the private rented sector and “tilt power back towards tenants” #UKhousing

Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy announced the review over the weekend ahead of the party’s annual London conference.

The review will be led by Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

Ms Nandy has already pledged to put in place a renters’ charter within 100 days if Labour wins the next election.

The charter, announced at Labour’s party conference in October, would end no-fault evictions, give renters the right to make home alterations, stop bans on animals in rented properties and bring in longer and more secure tenancies.

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According to a Labour source, the review will look at how some of these reforms will work in practice with Cowan reporting back to Nandy for her to consider its recommedations.

Speaking over the weekend ahead of the party’s annual London conference, Ms Nandy said: “Housing isn’t a market. It’s a fundamental human right. That’s why Labour has set out plans to tilt the balance of power back towards tenants through a powerful new renters’ charter and a new Decent Homes Standard.

“Security in your home, the right to make your home your own and most of all the right to live in a home fit for human habitation is non-negotiable.

“I’m delighted that Steve is going to drive forward this work so that we are ready to go on day one.”

It comes as private rents continue to soar, with the latest data from Rightmove revealing that average asking rents for new tenants outside London have risen to a new record high of £1,172 per calendar month.

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