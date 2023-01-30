Labour pledges review of private rented sector

Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy announced the review over the weekend ahead of the party’s annual London conference.

The review will be led by Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith & Fulham Council.

Ms Nandy has already pledged to put in place a renters’ charter within 100 days if Labour wins the next election.

The charter, announced at Labour’s party conference in October, would end no-fault evictions, give renters the right to make home alterations, stop bans on animals in rented properties and bring in longer and more secure tenancies.