Labour pledges to change ‘absurd’ affordable rent definition

Answering an audience question about how to solve the housing crisis on Question Time last week, Lisa Nandy, shadow housing secretary, said: “We could change this absurd definition of ‘affordability’.”

“The government will tell you that they’ve put money into affordable housing, but what they won’t tell you is that 90% of that money has gone into affordable, not social, housing. That means houses that are currently at 80% of market rent.”

Ms Nandy said that in the London Borough of Ealing, where she was speaking, an average rental property that is deemed ‘affordable’ is more than £450 a week.