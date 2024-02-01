Labour pledges to extend Awaab’s Law to private landlords

Angela Rayner, also deputy leader of the party, made the pledge this week when she said “mould is mould” and “there is no justification for letting private landlords off the hook for resolving mould and damp issues in their properties”.

It comes after the government launched a consultation on the proposals in Awaab’s Law, which will see strict timescales for social landlords to respond to hazards, including damp and mould.

It is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) flat.