Labour pledges to reform affordable rent to match 30% of incomes

In a speech to the party’s annual conference on Sunday, shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell is expected to outline a series of pledges to tackle the housing crisis if her party is elected.

Labour would re-establish the link between “genuinely affordable housing and average earnings” to help those “locked out of the system”, she is expected to say.

As part of this, if elected, Labour would look to redefine affordable rent as around 30% of household income. Affordable rent is currently defined as approximately 80% of local market rents.

It is understood that Labour thinks that cutting the cost of affordable rents means that people will be able to save more if they want to buy a property. The policy has echoes of Jeremy Corbyn’s plans in Labour’s 2019 manifesto to link affordable rents to local incomes.