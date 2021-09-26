Labour proposes ‘Building Works Agency’ to ‘assess, fix and fund’ tall buildings

Speaking at the Labour Party Conference today, shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell said her party has “a plan” to solve the building safety crisis if re-elected.

She said the plan would involve the creation of “a Building Works Agency to assess, fix and fund then certify all tall buildings”.

The agency would then “pursue those responsible for costs” and her party would “put in law that leaseholders won’t pay” for building safety work, she added.

Earlier this year, the current Conservative government voted down various attempts to include a clause in the recently passed Fire Safety Bill that would prevent leaseholders from having to pay for remediation.

In her speech today, Ms Powell called the building safety scandal “a tragic symbol of housing policy gone wrong” and said the “so-called party of homeownership rings very hollow” to the “hundreds of thousands of innocent leaseholders trapped in unsellable homes”.