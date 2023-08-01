Labour reviewing size of Right to Buy discounts after pledging to keep policy

Lisa Nandy, shadow housing secretary, told the Housing 2023 conference in Manchester last month that Labour will remain committed to the Right to Buy “to extend wealth ownership, asset ownership, to people in every nation and region in this country”.

She doubled down on the commitment in an interview with The Times, saying that “telling working-class people that they can’t own their own home is just unacceptable”.

But she has also committed to doing more to replace the homes sold and it is understood the party is reviewing the discount levels the government imposed in 2012.

These increased the threshold to a maximum of £75,000 off the outright value of the home, raised to £100,000 a year later in London.

The maximum discounts are linked to how long a tenant has lived in a home and start at 35% of the property value for houses and 50% for flats. These have increased since by reference to inflation and now sit at £96,000 across England and £127,900 in London.

Before 2012, they were set according to regional caps, which ranged from £16,000 in Wales and London to £38,000 in most of South East England, producing an average discount of 25%.