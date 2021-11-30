Labour sets Lisa Nandy against Michael Gove with shadow DLUHC appointment

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Labour has appointed Lisa Nandy as its new shadow housing secretary following a major reshuffle by party leader Keir Starmer.
Ms Nandy, who was a party leadership contender in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn, will shadow Michael Gove at the newly named Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
The MP for Wigan, who was previously shadow foreign secretary, was quoted today as saying there is “a hell of a lot to do” and that her new role was “a very long title that Michael Gove has concocted for himself”.
Mr Gove only took on the brief himself in September after Robert Jenrick was sacked following a cabinet reshuffle.
Lucy Powell, who was previously Labour’s shadow housing secretary, has been appointed shadow culture secretary.
Mike Amesbury remains as shadow housing minister.
As part of the wide-ranging changes, Yvette Cooper has returned as shadow home secretary, David Lammy has been promoted to shadow foreign secretary, and Wes Streeting appointed as shadow health and social care secretary.
It is Mr Starmer’s second reshuffle since he took over as Labour leader in April last year.
He reportedly said the latest reshuffle would give him a “smaller, more focused shadow cabinet that mirrors the shape of the government we are shadowing”.
He added: “I look forward to working with the new team to show we are once again a serious party of government.”
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