Labour sets Lisa Nandy against Michael Gove with shadow DLUHC appointment

As part of the wide-ranging changes, Yvette Cooper has returned as shadow home secretary, David Lammy has been promoted to shadow foreign secretary, and Wes Streeting appointed as shadow health and social care secretary.

It is Mr Starmer’s second reshuffle since he took over as Labour leader in April last year.

He reportedly said the latest reshuffle would give him a “smaller, more focused shadow cabinet that mirrors the shape of the government we are shadowing”.

He added: “I look forward to working with the new team to show we are once again a serious party of government.”