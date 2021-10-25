Labour slams government’s ‘toothless’ ACM remediation enforcement

On Tuesday the Building Safety Bill committee will discuss 11 Labour amendments to the piece of legislation in its last session of scrutiny, before the bill returns to the Commons. When the bill returns to parliament, the government is expected to face major backbench rebellion from some of its MPs.

Opposition and backbench MPs have between them proposed dozens of amendments to the legislation, billed as the biggest change to building safety regulation in a generation.

This month it was reported that housing secretary Michael Gove was considering naming and shaming building owners who did not remedy fire safety issues, among a series of potential measures aimed at getting a grip on the building safety crisis.

But shadow housing minister Mike Amesbury has questioned the approach and pointed out that former housing secretary Robert Jenrick made a similar pledge in 2019 regarding building owners that had yet to begin ACM remediation – a pledge that did not speed up the remediation.

While the government now publishes each month the names of landlords yet to start work, half of building owners who were on its list six months ago are still there, Labour said.