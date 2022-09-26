Labour to restore social housing as second-biggest tenure under new plans

Lisa Nandy, shadow minister for levelling up, housing and communities, will tell the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this afternoon that if the party is elected to government, it will ensure that social housing overtakes the private rented sector (PRS) as the second-largest tenure, by building a “new generation of council housing”.

The pledge will mean that under a Labour government, the country would need to deliver more than 400,000 social homes to make up the deficit.

The private sector overtook social housing as the second-largest tenure after homeownership in 2012-13.

According to the latest English Housing Survey, the PRS accounted for 4.4 million or 19% of households in 2020-21.

The social housing sector – the smallest tenure – accounted for four million households.

The PRS has doubled in size since the 1980s and 1990s, when private rented homes represented around 9% to 11% of households.