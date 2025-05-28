Labour used to fund supported housing properly. Can we turn the clock back?

.@Grainne_Cuffe looks at whether the Supporting People programme of the past could be brought back to solve today’s homelessness crisis #UKhousing

Last month, more than 150 organisations called for action to prevent the loss of 70,000 supported homes .

Providers are being forced to close services. The biggest issue is a lack of ringfenced, single-pot funding, which has led to a “constant fight for survival” in which resources that should be spent supporting people are diverted into bidding for several funding streams.

These organisations provide support, care and supervision to help people, such as those with complex mental health needs, to live independently. But they tell Inside Housing of struggling to stay afloat, an increase in violent incidents and exhausted staff. Complex needs are increasing, and the housing crisis and a lack of sufficient support mean people become stuck in the system.

“Relentless.” This is how supported housing providers describe what it is like to operate in 2025.

As part of Inside Housing’s Reset Homelessness campaign with charity Homeless Link, which calls for a systemic review of funding, we wanted to look back to a time when this vital support was adequately funded.

Supporting People programme

It was 1998, one year after the High Court ruled that housing benefit could not be used to pay for service charges to someone maintaining a claimant’s tenancy.

Supporting People: A new policy and funding framework for support services, the Blair government’s consultation document, called funding arrangements at the time “complicated, uncoordinated and overlapping”.

It said no single organisation had responsibility for ensuring adequacy of support, which resulted in a focus on dealing with problems once they emerged. This pushed people into more acute services.

There was no strategy to co-ordinate the work or spending of the various departments involved in the provision of support services, and providers had to put energy into managing a wide variety of funding streams.

The people Inside Housing speaks to in 2025 say the situation today is uncannily similar.

So what did the New Labour government do last time? In 2003, it launched the Supporting People programme, a £1.8bn ringfenced pot for councils to fund housing support services for people with various needs. This brought several funding streams together and was regulated through the Quality Assessment Framework (QAF), which helped councils monitor services and ensure they were meeting standards.

Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations at Riverside housing association, has worked in homelessness since 1999. He recalls that there was no oversight of the sector before 2003. “You had some really good providers, some providers that needed to improve. The QAF brought in a common understanding of what good looked like. [Supporting People] “did an amazing job at driving up standards” and created dedicated commissioning teams.

Craig McArdle joined Plymouth City Council as a Supporting People lead officer in 2003. “[The programme] taught local authorities to really focus on value for money when assessing services,” he tells Inside Housing, and how to support people with complex needs.

The Audit Commission carried out inspections, which provided advice and shared best practice.

Marie Davis, chief executive of Falcon Support Services, joined the supported housing provider in 2004. She says: “That’s something I would love to still have, to be honest, because it really did make sure that you were delivering a great service.”

Now, on top of other significant financial pressures, Falcon must pay for accreditations to prove that it is a good service, Ms Davis says.

Government research published in 2009 found the net financial benefits from Supporting People was around £3.41bn per year in costs saved elsewhere.

The benefit to individuals was immeasurable, Mr Buss-Blair says. “Supported housing has the potential to be truly transformative for people who have often not been treated fairly.”

“The issue of unscrupulous providers delivering poor-quality provision at profit was not replicated where specific housing support funding was retained”

In 2008, the government announced the Supporting People ringfence would be removed, although the money would still be paid as a separate grant. Baroness Andrews, communities minister at the time, said the change would give councils more flexibility to direct finances to “those people who need it most in their communities”.

From 2009, it was up to councils how to spend their allocation, but then the financial crisis struck. In 2010, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition came to power, and council funding was slashed as part of wider austerity measures.

Supporting People grant was reduced in subsequent years. It fell from £1.64bn in 2010-11 to £1.59bn in 2014-15. Exact funding for supported housing since the ringfence was ended is difficult to pin down. For the past 16 years, Homeless Link has produced an annual review of the available support for single homelessness in England. Its latest data showed that, since 2008, there has been a 1,700% increase in housing benefit as the main funding source for homelessness accommodation providers (35%), and a 71% reduction in local authority-commissioned contracts.

Nicola Greenfield, director of support at Bournemouth Churches Housing Association, says: “At that time, there were lots of social landlords that provided supported housing and those services. Once that ringfence stopped, of course services just fell away. They stopped commissioning those supported housing [services].”

She says those that are left have “huge demands” put on them, with both complex needs and thresholds for statutory services increasing.

In 2023, Leicestershire County Council cut funding for a centre in Loughborough, which provides intensive round-the-clock support and is run by Falcon. To keep it running, the provider moved beds that were funded through other streams into the centre. Now, the service deals with five different contracts, which is “stressful” and takes extra resources. Ms Davis says the centre is “limping on”, but providers are at constant risk.

“It’s taken years for us to build up the centre and to create the amazing service it is right now. But if it does all go out to tender next year and we don’t win, then it’s going to disappear, like so many other good services.”

In April, National Housing Federation (NHF) research found that one in three supported housing providers in England have been forced to close schemes. Three in five said they were planning or expecting to close further services over viability concerns. Ms Davis says councils want [services] to be as “cheap as possible” and “don’t want to pay what [they] cost to run”.