Labour will inherit a temporary accommodation crisis – could social impact investing help?

Earlier this year, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was met with enthusiastic support from a crowd of UK business leaders as she set out Labour’s plan for ‘Financing Growth’.

As her plan notes, London is a top international financial centre with some of the deepest capital markets in the world. Building on our strengths to restore growth to the UK economy makes a lot of sense.

But to achieve Labour’s broader mission of opportunity for all, it’s crucial that this economic growth is spread fairly across the country.

Labour understands this. That’s why a key pillar of the party’s plan is to deliver inclusive growth, to address regional inequalities and help all of Britain thrive.

I was pleased to see in the recently published Labour Financial Services Review that the party will “evaluate innovative place-based impact investing models to crowd in more private finance to fund development of cities and regions.”