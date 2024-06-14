Labour’s manifesto offers more on housing than expected – though that’s not saying much #UKhousing

And Labour directly challenges the Conservatives by arguing that “the dream of homeownership is now out of reach for too many young people”. However, the manifesto does not mention the target of 70% homeownership that Mr Starmer set in his party conference speech only 18 months ago.

The promise of 1.5 million new homes in the next parliament forms a key part of the section on kick-starting economic growth, with the party arguing that “Britain is hampered by a planning regime that means we struggle to build either the infrastructure or housing the country needs”.

The manifesto itself contains few new policies and no new money, but there are some interesting hints about what Labour might do in office.

The tone was set by one of the four speakers who introduced Keir Starmer. Daniel rents a one-bedroom flat in east London with his partner and two children and said he was backing Labour because of its plans to build more homes and support first-time buyers.

So the good news is that housing features much more prominently than it did in the plans that the party laid out in the past few months. It had only a walk on part in Labour’s five missions, six first steps and 10 “policies to change Britain”.

Given a backdrop of grim economic times and successive election defeats, this was always going to be a cautious Labour manifesto .

The planning agenda includes reforming the National Planning Policy Framework and restoring mandatory housing targets, but also “tough action” against councils that drag their feet. The language here feels more muscular than before: “We will ensure local communities continue to shape housebuilding in their area, but where necessary Labour will not be afraid to make full use of intervention powers to build the houses we need.”

This would be backed from the centre by a strategic approach to green belt designation and the release of ‘grey belt’ land and at the regional level by “new mechanisms for cross-boundary strategic planning”. The state would also intervene with “a new generation of new towns” (without saying how many), as well as urban extensions and regeneration projects to form “part of a series of large-scale new communities across England”.

“It goes without saying that a cautious and fully-costed manifesto will include no new money and no specific target that might imply any”

The party would also reform compulsory purchase to speed up building and fund infrastructure. But a key change on the price paid for land looks like it could be more limited than suggested in previous reports: “We will take steps to ensure that for specific types of development schemes, landowners are awarded fair compensation rather than inflated prices based on the prospect of planning permission.”

By comparison with the Conservatives’ pledge of 1.6 million homes, the route map to Labour’s 1.5 million looks much more detailed. However, that’s more than can be said for its repeated pledge that “Labour will deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation”.

It goes without saying that a cautious and fully costed manifesto will include no new money and no specific target that might imply any. Instead, the party would strengthen planning obligations to deliver more affordable homes and “make changes to the Affordable Homes Programme to ensure that it delivers more homes from existing funding”.

The second bit seems directly contradicted two sentences later. If “Labour will [quite correctly] prioritise the building of new social rented homes”, surely that means there will be more grant per home and so fewer affordable homes overall?

Part of the answer may come via reform of the Right to Buy by “reviewing” increased discounts introduced in 2012 and “increasing protections on newly built social housing”.

The ‘glass half empty’ view would say there is very little to suggest how that biggest increase in a generation can be delivered, but the ‘glass half full’ one would see the fact that it is mentioned so explicitly as a hopeful sign for the future.

Scaled-back plans for decarbonising existing homes now amount to a £6.6bn Warm Homes Plan over the course of the parliament that would upgrade five million homes.