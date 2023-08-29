Lack of accessible housing, pressures facing housing officers and green policy – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

Jess McCabe picks out the most interesting housing-related conversations that happened across social media over the past month
The story of 11-year-old Kyra was shared across social media after a Channel 4 segment revealed that she spent four weeks in hospital for treatment and was declared fit to leave – but then the council could not find her a suitable home to meet her needs, and she ended up stuck living in the hospital for almost a year.
While the sheer outrage of it prompted the most shares (the council concerned has apologised), the discussion on LinkedIn got into some of the underlying problems beyond a simple shortage of enough social housing being built.
Marc Marsh from Raven Housing Trust pointed out that Section 106 requirements are too vague, resulting in wheelchair-accessible homes being built but not designed to accommodate the range of wheelchairs being used, or other independent adaptations, such as window handles being placed too high, or inaccessible cooker hoods.
Inside Housing’s story last month about the pressures that housing officers are under also prompted a lot of discussion on LinkedIn. Recruitment specialist Barry Forsythe asked: “We often talk on here about the issue of attracting talent into the sector – should we actually be talking about how we keep people in the sector first?”
Emily Shuttleworth, head of customer experience at Hundred Houses, replied: “Our housing teams need our support and more investment in resources. They need to be listened to and heard when raising concerns about capacity, problematic processes and the issues they and our customers are facing.”
On Twitter, @mollybish0p added: “We can’t change our approach to ending homelessness without paying attention to the role and health of housing officers.”
On LinkedIn, Curo’s chief executive Victor da Cunha shared a story about a 432-flat development planned in Bristol Temple Meads – with no affordable housing included. The council’s policy states that 40% should be affordable, according to the Bristol Post.
Mr da Cunha said: “It’s a disgrace. No affordable should mean no planning consent. Until that happens, applications with no affordable will continue to be made despite LA [local authority] planning policy.”
This kicked off a discussion in the comments about the “dark arts” of viability assessments, and how they can be manipulated to suggest that developers will be unable to make a profit if they meet affordable housing requirements, and affordable units being taken out post-planning on similar grounds.
Debate on the future of green policy has been running at a high temperature in the wake of the Uxbridge by-election, with housing secretary Michael Gove joining the clamour to relax such policies.
On social media, many were worried about the impact of this on real-world attempts to cut emissions, energy bills and noxious air pollution.
Nick Molho, head of climate policy at Aviva, wrote on LinkedIn: “This will not benefit UK consumers and will undermine the market share and job creation potential the UK could benefit from in the growing global low-carbon economy.”
@Chris_Carus, who co-founded a Glasgow retrofit co-op, went viral after tweeting his holiday photos – of Dutch homes with heat pumps installed on the roof.
“A few happy owners of such heat pumps replied to explain that majority of maintenance is done inside the attic room,” he added later.
I forgot to mention that I spotted chimney heat pumps in the wild in Netherlands while on holiday last week. This was on two (unusually small for NL) semi-detached houses.— Chris Carus (@Chris_Carus) August 10, 2023
And here are some other sustainability holiday snaps... (thread) pic.twitter.com/WceZUS9c2t
Here we highlight comments left on Inside Housing’s stories on our LinkedIn page.
In response to: How a Walsall landlord is fast-tracking damp repairs for children with asthma
“It’s also worth noting that children cannot get an asthma diagnosis until age 5. Awaab was much younger. It’s therefore important to look at mention of respiratory/breathing/wheeze/chest infection in children too, not just asthma.”
Lauren Kelly, customer satisfaction manager, Riverside
Sarah Hayford, founder and chief executive officer of The Land Collective, shared on LinkedIn photos (above) and stories for the first Black Girls in Property programme run by her community interest company.
After their GCSE exams ended, school students spent a week learning about the property sector.
@MunicipalDreams shared a photo (below) of homes built by Ware Rural District Council, saying: “Rural council housing is unsung but played a vital role in a low-wage economy.”
1/ Rural council housing is unsung but played a vital role in a low-wage economy. In the 1970s, 37% of households in the rural Herts lived in council homes. For example, Meadow View Cottages, Cold Christmas Lane, Thundridge - 1930s housing built by Ware Rural District Counci pic.twitter.com/GztbhCaXHb— Municipal Dreams (@MunicipalDreams) August 12, 2023
On Threads, @magnahousing shared a photo of the winner of its recent garden competition. “We caught up with our first prize winner for large gardens in our recent garden competition,” they wrote.
New for 2023, the Social Housing Annual Conference is joining forces with the Inside Housing Development and Regeneration Summit.
Join 600 attendees with a shared vision of planning and funding the strategic future of their business and the delivery of quality, affordable homes. If you work within a leadership or development role in the housing sector then this is the must-attend event of the year.
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