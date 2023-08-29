Lack of accessible housing, pressures facing housing officers and green policy – what #UKhousing has been talking about this month

The story of 11-year-old Kyra was shared across social media after a Channel 4 segment revealed that she spent four weeks in hospital for treatment and was declared fit to leave – but then the council could not find her a suitable home to meet her needs, and she ended up stuck living in the hospital for almost a year.

While the sheer outrage of it prompted the most shares (the council concerned has apologised), the discussion on LinkedIn got into some of the underlying problems beyond a simple shortage of enough social housing being built.

Marc Marsh from Raven Housing Trust pointed out that Section 106 requirements are too vague, resulting in wheelchair-accessible homes being built but not designed to accommodate the range of wheelchairs being used, or other independent adaptations, such as window handles being placed too high, or inaccessible cooker hoods.

Inside Housing’s story last month about the pressures that housing officers are under also prompted a lot of discussion on LinkedIn. Recruitment specialist Barry Forsythe asked: “We often talk on here about the issue of attracting talent into the sector – should we actually be talking about how we keep people in the sector first?”