Lack of contractors will hinder net zero push, major SHDF bidders warn

Tracy Gordon, lead officer for housing partnerships at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, told Inside Housing: “If we were operating where we should be operating… we’d have a dreadful skills shortage.”

The combined authority won £31.7m from the latest round of the social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF) on behalf of 14 partnered housing associations.

Ms Gordon said: “At the level we’re at, we’ve got the skills and the expertise that we need to deliver.