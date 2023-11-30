Lack of resources is not reason enough to avoid housing duty, Supreme Court rules

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has concluded that council landlords cannot use ‘a lack of resources’ as a reason to avoid their legal housing duties #UKhousing

“A court is not entitled to absolve an authority in any general way from complying with such a duty by reason of unparticularised claims that the resources available to it are insufficient,” it said.

According to a summary of the ruling, Croydon “has not sufficiently explained its situation regarding suitably adapted properties it might have in its portfolio to allow a court to assess whether a mandatory order requiring it to provide such a property should be refused”.

“If there is such a contingency fund, Croydon should explain why it cannot be used,” judges said.

“This may be a way in which Croydon could meet its legal obligation to [the resident] with minimal risk of disruption to the proper carrying out of its general functions.

“If so, consideration should be given to whether [the resident’s] need to be provided with suitable accommodation could be met out of that fund.

For example, in the ruling, the judges asked whether the council had a contingency fund to deal with unexpected calls for expenditure.

Judges concluded that a lack of resources may be an argument to avoid a mandated court order, but only if the local authority provides exhaustive evidence to show that it is completely unable to meet the duty.

The case, which involves Croydon Council failing to place a disabled woman in a home that meets her needs as a wheelchair user, means that a general pleading of a lack of resources will not be enough for a council to avoid its duty to secure suitable accommodation under the Housing Act 1996.

The decision follows several appeals in the courts by the council and resident.

It concerns the approach a court should take when granting a mandatory order after a council landlord fails in its duty under the Housing Act 1996 to ensure that suitable housing is available to a person who is eligible for assistance.

Croydon’s position was that it should not be handed an order because of “severe budgetary constraints and limits to the stock of properties available”. It said that “at the very least” it should be given a period of grace to allow it to find a suitable property out of its limited resources, according to the ruling.

The woman, a mother of three who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, applied for homelessness assistance to Croydon Council in 2014, which placed her in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

The resident said that cupboards and windows were too high for her to use and the bathroom had not been fully adapted. She could not access her children’s bedrooms and there was no upstairs toilet for her to use at night, which meant she suffered accidents that were “humiliating and distressing”.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, the council assessed that it was “not cost-effective” to adapt the property to make it suitable for her needs.

After remaining stuck in the property for six years, the resident brought a judicial review against the council in 2020 over its failure to move her.

She wanted a mandatory order from the court to force the council to find suitable accommodation, as well as damages for breaching the Equality Act 2010. She also sought an order requiring the council to reassess her priority on its housing register.

The High Court allowed part of the latter, but the deputy judge dismissed the first two grounds.

The Court of Appeal granted permission to appeal on the first ground, the mandatory order for suitable accommodation.

It ruled that Croydon should not be ordered to provide new accommodation for the resident if it was “not reasonably possible” for it to do so.

However, contrary to the view of the deputy judge, the Court of Appeal held that a “bald appeal to budgetary constraints as had been made” as an explanation for Croydon’s non-compliance with its duty was “not a sufficient justification to permit the court to decline to grant a mandatory order to require it to provide suitable accommodation”.

Judges held that a mandatory order may not be acceptable if the council had taken “all reasonable steps” to perform its duty.

In this case, the council should be expected to demonstrate what steps it has taken and what the difficulties are, and it is “unlikely to be sufficient to refer generally to the demand for housing or the shortage of accommodation”.

Following this ruling, Croydon Council appealed to the Supreme Court.

However, judges unanimously dismissed the appeal. They also dismissed the resident’s submission that the court should make a mandatory order even if it emerges that the council has no appropriate housing available.