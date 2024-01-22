The research analysed local census data from 2011 to 2021 from over 250 local authorities across England to understand where the numbers of older social and private renters have changed.

It also found coastal, rural and typically deprived areas have seen the biggest leaps in the number of older renters since 2011, suggesting older people are being forced out of their homes into less familiar and potentially worse-off areas.

A report by Independent Age revealed there has been an exodus of older private renters from London and other city regions in England where housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years.

Of the 20 local authorities that saw the largest drops in older private rented households, 14 were in inner London.

Meanwhile, 10 of the top 20 local authorities with the largest increase in older private rented households were coastal areas, including Blackpool, Torbay and Fylde. The others were either Northern towns or areas in and around outer London, including Hounslow, Slough and Watford.

The research suggests that the housing crisis is forcing older people on a low income to move away from their friends and family, their GP and other local services due to high rents. This will likely lead to increased loneliness and poorer health outcomes for people in this situation.

Out of the 262 local authorities, only two saw an increase in the number of older renters in social housing, indicating that it is not providing a safety net for many people being forced out of private accommodation.

Independent Age said the lack of available social housing may subsequently be driving the demand for private rented accommodation among those in later life.