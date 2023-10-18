Lack of tradesmen threatens Scotland’s affordable housing target, says chief executive

A shortfall in tradesmen is posing a threat to Scotland’s affordable housebuilding target, the chief executive of a housing association has said #UKhousing

“It’s been talked about for years, but we are seeing it now. A lot of skilled trades are retiring and there are just not sufficient numbers coming through – apprenticeships, et cetera – to backfill that.”

Speaking at the Scottish National Party (SNP) Conference in Aberdeen, Mr Stirrat explained that “one of the fundamental issues is the fact that tradesman are going to become like hen’s teeth very soon.

Craig Stirrat, group chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, told Inside Housing it was unlikely that the Scottish government would meet its target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 “as things stand”.

Mr Stirrat said Grampian, which operates around 4,000 affordable homes across the North East of Scotland, has reduced its development plan from 500 to 400 homes this year.

He suspected that housing would have to adapt in a similar manner to the car industry.

He added: “In order to be resilient and sustainable, we’re going to have a lot of digital-type pre-construction methods to make up for the fact that we don’t have the same amount of joiners [or] sparkies.”

In July, a report by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) found that the workforce supply in Aberdeen city and shire had declined from 22,400 in 2018 to 19,200 in 2020-22, and shortfalls were reflected in the increased number of vacancies being advertised. In contrast, there was a demand for 23,450 workers in the area.

Mr Stirrat noted “the modular sector is on its knees” and “we’ve not got local factories up here, and transport up here to the North East is not very environmentally friendly”.

However, the industry had no choice but to modernise, he said. “I can’t see any other way out of it, because I just don’t think there will be the population there to serve the construction industry.”