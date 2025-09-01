Lack of wastewater capacity is delaying tens of thousands of homes

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New research has estimated that almost 30,000 new homes are currently blocked, including 7,000 affordable homes, due to supposed concerns over inadequate wastewater infrastructure.
The findings from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) point out that these homes are being blocked despite £2.3bn in water company payments by developers since 2020 to support infrastructure improvements.
However, planning permission is still being refused or delayed over perceived sewerage capacity issues, even where water companies have not raised objections, according to the new report, titled A Drain on the Nation.
This is causing delays across the housing sector, particularly for smaller developers with vital associated community investment also being held back.
The HBF believes the 30,000 stalled homes would generate an estimated £900m in Section 106 contributions, funding schools, roads, green spaces and public amenities.
In July, Inside Housing reported that a water company in the East of England is urging councils to delay people moving into new homes until 2030 because its sewerage system is at full capacity.
Anglian Water asked Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland councils to impose planning conditions that would stop people moving into new homes until it has completed sewerage upgrade work.
Researchers pointed out that Anglian Water has received around £330m over the past five years. Thames Water has also received more than £440m in combined payments and assets in the same period, but has objected to numerous housing applications across London and the South East.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: “It is important to remember that we’re not statutory consultees for individual planning applications but when consulted will assess the potential impact that new developments could have on water and/or wastewater services.
“We look at each development case by case and where needed will request that conditions are added to planning applications to ensure we can supply new developments with the water that they require and also prevent developments from increasing flood risk or contributing to unacceptable levels of water pollution.”
National planning policy dictates that responsibility for wastewater infrastructure lies with water and sewerage undertakers, not individual planning applicants.
Additionally, the National Planning Policy Framework makes clear that local planning authorities should assume infrastructure providers will meet their legal duties.
However, the HBF has found that a growing number of councils are refusing to grant permission or discharge planning conditions due to perceived uncertainty over sewerage provision.
As part of its 2024 price review, regulator Ofwat set out a more active role in shaping and standardising the charging regime for water companies’ infrastructure fees, but the HBF has found this has exacerbated the situation for house builders.
This is because average wastewater charges for developers have risen by 52% since March 2025.
David O’Leary, executive director at the HBF, said: “These delays are yet another example of how misalignment between planning authorities, utility companies and national policy is choking off housing supply.
“With each passing month, the government’s ambitious housing supply targets are slipping further out of reach as public bodies and utility companies impose new barriers to deliver.
“While the Cunliffe Review rightly calls for long-term reform of the water sector, new homes are needed now. Government must reassert the statutory role of water companies, clarify how national policy should be applied, and ensure infrastructure investment reflects housing supply.”
The recent Cunliffe Review by the Independent Water Commission underlined the urgent need for systemic reform in the UK water sector, on issues such as nutrient and water neutrality, and uncertainty around water supply and sewerage.
The HBF is urging ministers to reaffirm existing planning policy, remind councils of water companies’ statutory responsibilities, and ensure housing targets are properly reflected in long-term water resource management and wastewater infrastructure plans.
In response, a government spokesperson said: “The government is taking decisive action to revolutionise the water industry through a record £104bn investment and fix the planning system so we can deliver 1.5 million homes as part of our Plan for Change.
“We are clear that development should not be blocked if the right water infrastructure is in place, which is why we expect councils and water companies to work together on this issue so we can turn the tide on the housing crisis we have inherited.”
This is not just a problem for England. Earlier this year, Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure was awarded £11m to upgrade its creaking wastewater network and unlock the delivery of 3,000 homes.
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