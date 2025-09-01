Lack of wastewater capacity is delaying tens of thousands of homes

The findings from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) point out that these homes are being blocked despite £2.3bn in water company payments by developers since 2020 to support infrastructure improvements.

However, planning permission is still being refused or delayed over perceived sewerage capacity issues, even where water companies have not raised objections, according to the new report, titled A Drain on the Nation.

This is causing delays across the housing sector, particularly for smaller developers with vital associated community investment also being held back.

The HBF believes the 30,000 stalled homes would generate an estimated £900m in Section 106 contributions, funding schools, roads, green spaces and public amenities.