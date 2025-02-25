“So a lot of new and proposed development is on hold indefinitely and during that time the housing need is only going to continue to rise. It’s really frustrating.”

Barry Kerry, director of development at Apex, told Inside Housing: “At a meeting with NI Water on 1 July, we were told that anything not currently under contract with [the public body] would simply not go ahead in the foreseeable future as a result of the budget cuts they’ve received.

Apex, which manages more than 7,000 homes in Northern Ireland, has nearly 1,800 homes stalled in Derry because of the lack of wastewater infrastructure.

NI Water, the sole provider of water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland, faces a 21.7% reduction in resource and capital funding in 2024-25.

Housing associations told Inside Housing that some of their developments cannot move forward unless Northern Ireland Water installs infrastructure, but the body has no plans to do so as it grapples with government cuts.

Inside Housing visited one development where construction work is ongoing to set up the road infrastructure. However, that is as far as it can go without wastewater infrastructure.

Mr Kerr said: “As an organisation, Apex is borrowing private finance to purchase land at a time when interest rates have risen substantially. When we own land, it’s really important that we build on it to cover our costs and to ensure we are delivering homes to address the ever-increasing waiting list.

“If something isn’t addressed very quickly, the diggers here will complete their work to create these roads and then everything will come to a standstill, because we can’t go any further without the sewerage infrastructure. As a result, you’re delaying hundreds of homes being built, whilst hundreds of people are added to the waiting list every year.”

The latest government statistics showed that the number of applicants on the housing waiting list in Northern Ireland was 48,366 on 30 September.

One solution being discussed is a developer levy, which would involve developers paying for the water infrastructure themselves. It has been criticised by house builders as a “sticking-plaster solution” that will make social housing schemes “unaffordable”.

Mr Kerr said that a levy “may work in certain locations where you have a market that will allow you to build that into the sales price of a property for sale”.

“But for the development of social homes, any levy will inevitably be passed on to us as a housing association. We, in turn, can only recover that cost from tenants’ rent. So, the risk is that the most economically disadvantaged will end up paying for it.”

Radius, which manages more than 33,000 homes across Northern Ireland, has some developments stalled and others completely prevented.

Denise Quinn, its senior head of development, told Inside Housing: “[There are] significant challenges now with NI water, to the point where we have had sites which have been in the feasibility stage, which are now closed to new connections, so we cannot go forward with those at all.”

Attendees of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Association’s (NIFHA) asset management and development conference heard this month that the lack of water infrastructure capacity across the region would take a decade to address if the necessary investment was available now.

Ms Quinn said that on some of Radius’ schemes, contractors have built homes first ahead of the drainage system.

“We’ve had a couple where we’ve had fantastic contractors that have worked with us. They have actually completed the development before they’ve done the drainage just to make sure that we weren’t in a position where they had to down tools.

“That is not how you would go about developing a site. You put in your infrastructure, you put in your roads, then you build your buildings.”

But she said contractors “have had to just flip it because we were looking at a 12-month delay to actually getting out of the ground”.

“It’s scary when you look at all of the challenges that we have, but NI Water could be the biggest contributor to the housing crisis in Northern Ireland. It’s really quite daunting.”