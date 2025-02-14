The lack of water infrastructure capacity in Northern Ireland would take a decade to address if the necessary investment was available now, a consultant has said #UKhousing

Lack of water infrastructure capacity in Northern Ireland would take ‘decade’ to fix #UKhousing

The session focused on problems with Northern Ireland Water, the main water company in the country, and in particular how the lack of infrastructure is delaying development.

“Even if we had that major investment now… it’s probably going to take a decade,” he added.

Speaking at the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA)’s Development and Asset Management conference on Thursday, Anthony McCloy, managing director at McCloy Consulting, said that “unless we can find some sort of dramatic, innovative solutions, it’s only going to get worse”.

It emerged last year that around 19,000 homes in Northern Ireland are unable to proceed because of a lack of wastewater capacity.

Last year, a report by the Northern Ireland Audit Office found that the lack of capacity has meant that development applications in 100 areas, including 25 cities and towns, cannot be approved or are being subject to restrictions.

It called for a “comprehensive review” of funding arrangements because the current model “creates uncertainty and constraints around securing and using resources”.

During the session on Thursday, when asked by an audience member if the NI Water problem is “as bad as we are led to believe”, panel member Ronan Sheehy, director at Sheehy Consulting, said: “Absolutely.”

He added: “Every single development that we’re working on, there’s a problem. There are certain parts of Northern Ireland that you just can’t build housing on and you have to focus on the areas where there is potential to build houses.