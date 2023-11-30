The Housing Ombudsman has ordered Lambeth Council to pay out £13,000 in compensation after six findings of severe maladministration across three different cases #UKhousing

The council also failed to provide its records in relation to its correspondence with the resident, repair reports from inspections or records of works ordered.

Despite being chased by the resident, the landlord never offered an explanation as to why the repairs took nearly four years to complete.

It also took 196 days to register the complaint and the council failed to show how it had investigated the complaint and explain its findings.

This was after Lambeth, which has more than 33,000 council homes, took 197 weeks to fix a broken pipe and complete the associated replastering and redecorating.

In one case, the sector watchdog made three findings of severe maladministration for repairs, record-keeping and complaint-handling.

The ombudsman said its investigation into the council in these instances had a recurring theme of an unacceptable time taken to remedy outstanding repairs, some of which were left for five years.

In this case, the council maintained that it does not hold any records of telephone conversations between residents and its contact centre, and that the surveyor managing the works had since left the council, meaning it could not find any relevant correspondence.

As a result, this resident was awarded £6,400 in compensation, and Lambeth was asked to apologise to the resident and undertake any remaining repairs.

Two findings of severe maladministration were found by the ombudsman in a second case for how Lambeth dealt with window replacement and how it dealt with the leak that led to the windows needing to be replaced.

It took eight months for the landlord to respond to the resident’s concerns about a large crack in the window.

Even after a surveyor had attended to approve the replacing of the windows, the repair should have been carried out within 90 days. However, it took the landlord 1,315 days.

During the complaint, the landlord had marked the repair as complete, despite the work having not started, and a scaffold was erected for a year-and-a-half but was not used and was taken down as it was not needed to complete the work.

The resident was left chasing the landlord to complete the work, sometimes spending more than 90 minutes on a call.

At the same time, a leak had still not been repaired at the point the ombudsman investigated, four years after it was first reported.

This resident was awarded £1,400 in compensation and Lambeth was ordered to conduct a survey to complete the outstanding repair and apologise.

In the final case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration for how the landlord responded to a vulnerable resident’s outstanding repairs related to damp and mould, a damaged door and blocked drains, which it did not rectify for five years.

During this time the resident raised a legal claim against the landlord, which was dropped when it agreed to carry out the work. However, this work still never happened.

Lambeth failed to consider the resident’s vulnerability when proposing a decant, something the resident was against due to her mobility issues and concerns that she would be unable to return.

In this instance a surveyor had said that the work could be carried out without the need to be decanted. As a result, the ombudsman said that Lambeth’s “lack of movement on this issue unreasonably delayed the repair being completed”.

This resident was awarded £5,200 in compensation and Lambeth was told to complete the work and review its housing management complaints policy against the Complaint Handling Code and its self-assessment.