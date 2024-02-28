Lambeth Council’s eviction threats expose the problems with heat networks – but there are solutions

In January, Inside Housing reported on the Lambeth Council tenants threatened with eviction due to being unable to pay their heat network energy bills. Bills had increased by over 350% year on year.

Although tenants do not get support for the heating element of their service charge, they are now being threatened with eviction for not being able to pay £50 to £70 a week on heating and hot water alone.

The matter of potentially unlawful evictions reveals other problems with heat networks. But there are potential solutions that can and must be implemented now.

Heat networks take a large source of heat and supply it to multiple homes. There are innovative schemes which connect homes to waste heat from industrial sites, but the most common type of network has a large boiler in a council flat supplying the surrounding flats with heating and hot water.

There are around 480,000 homes in heat networks – though our analysis of Energy Performance Certificate data shows this could be as high as 900,000 – and they are disproportionately in London, where they make up almost 10% of homes.