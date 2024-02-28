Lambeth Council’s eviction threats expose the problems with heat networks – but there are solutions

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Urgent action must be taken to address the pitfalls of heat networks for council tenants and leaseholders, writes Will Damazer, associate director at Social Finance
In January, Inside Housing reported on the Lambeth Council tenants threatened with eviction due to being unable to pay their heat network energy bills. Bills had increased by over 350% year on year.
Although tenants do not get support for the heating element of their service charge, they are now being threatened with eviction for not being able to pay £50 to £70 a week on heating and hot water alone.
The matter of potentially unlawful evictions reveals other problems with heat networks. But there are potential solutions that can and must be implemented now.
Heat networks take a large source of heat and supply it to multiple homes. There are innovative schemes which connect homes to waste heat from industrial sites, but the most common type of network has a large boiler in a council flat supplying the surrounding flats with heating and hot water.
There are around 480,000 homes in heat networks – though our analysis of Energy Performance Certificate data shows this could be as high as 900,000 – and they are disproportionately in London, where they make up almost 10% of homes.
Leaseholders, who often bought through the Right to Buy, and social housing tenants are the most common type of household with heat networks – and local authorities are the most common operators.
There are three key issues: price caps, underinvestment and metering.
First, price caps do not apply as networks are not regulated in the same way as domestic energy.
“Above and beyond all this, the system has a ‘wrong pockets’ problem – local authorities lack incentives to invest in making heat networks more efficient as they do not benefit directly from savings”
Second, heat networks have suffered from considerable underinvestment. Pipes are poorly insulated and thus heat is wasted when transported from a central boiler to individual flats. A typical domestic household loses around 15% of energy from the boiler to the end source. Some heat networks can lose as much as 70%. This has not been fixed by central government support for capital works, which has been taken up relatively slowly.
Finally, many heat networks are ‘un-metered’. This means that households pay a fixed share of the total energy consumption in the network, rather than paying for what they have used. The incentive to turn down heating is minimal. Energy consumption is typically 20% higher than in metered networks – and potentially 40% higher.
In the past, low energy prices have softened the resulting impact of these inefficiencies on tenants. But as energy prices have increased, the damage has been magnified. There was a delay in price rises filtering down to households. Residents in many heat networks pay for energy in advance based on estimated prices.
The bills in 2023-24 then had to take into account both increased bills due to higher costs this year and the underpayment in the previous year because, of course, the estimates for that year were way too low. Now those unpaid service charges are coming to the fore for residents and councils.
Imminent action is needed to prevent continued high bills for some of the least well-off communities, but local authorities so far have been reticent to engage fully.
Central government capital subsidies have made it easier for local authorities to act. But the subsidy still leaves local authorities having to pay for around 50% of the capital programme. Local authorities are also unequipped to deal with the scale of major works necessary across their estate.
“In the past, low energy prices have softened the resulting impact of these inefficiencies on tenants. But as energy prices have increased, the damage has been magnified”
Above and beyond all this, the system has a ‘wrong pockets’ problem – local authorities lack incentives to invest in making heat networks more efficient as they do not benefit directly from savings that result from them. Currently, local authorities can – and must – pass on heating costs to residents.
The implications are that any savings resulting from capital projects that lead to a reduction in energy bills would accrue to the residents and not the operator. Thus, despite the clear social need, local authorities have not acted.
There is a solution: Heat network management organisations should take on the upfront capital investment and operational delivery of heat networks. They would be paid back by local authorities, which in turn would charge residents an additional amount on their service charge. Given the savings that would flow from these capital works, the total bill to residents would fall significantly.
At Social Finance, we work with central and local government to solve complex and persistent social issues. To this end, we pioneered the social impact bond, an innovative approach to bringing together different pots of funding and local delivery organisations around aligned incentives and aims to deliver meaningful change. We think a social impact bond-type model may provide an immediate opportunity to transform heat networks.
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