Sarah Ireland has been promoted into the interim chief executive role following the announcement Mr Dolan had decided to move in January after nearly seven years in the top job at Accent.

Ms Ireland joined the 20,700-home housing association in 2018 as executive director of development and growth, before widening her remit to include oversight of Accent’s strategy.

The landlord also praised her for “establishing herself as a strong leader” while developing both asset management and development and growth strategies that balance significant investment in existing and new homes.