Landlord apologises after resident’s body left undiscovered for six years

The 18,000-home landlord said it realises that it will concern and upset people to learn that the resident remained undiscovered for such a long time #UKhousing

The 18,000-home landlord said it was “deeply shocked” by the discovery and realises that it will concern and upset people to learn that Mr Alton’s body remained undiscovered for such a long time.

The subsequent police and coroner’s investigation has concluded that Mr Alton’s death was not suspicious and that he likely died in May 2017.

Bolton at Home said it learned of the death of tenant Robert Alton on 9 March 2023 after his body was discovered at his home in Hemsworth Road, Bolton.

In a statement, Noel Sharpe, group chief executive at Bolton at Home, said: “It’s completely unacceptable to us that something like this has happened, and we’ve taken action to reduce the risk of it happening again.

“The reason we didn’t discover Robert’s death for so long is because our previous procedure, while meeting legal requirements, wasn’t strong enough to prevent something like this happening.”

The landlord made Mr Alton’s home gas safe in June 2017 by turning off the gas supply externally after it was unable to contact him to arrange the annual gas safety check.

Follow-up attempts to contact Mr Alton were made over a number of years to arrange gas safety checks but the landlord admitted that “the action taken by us to understand why we couldn’t contact him didn’t go far enough”.

Mr Sharpe continued: “Opportunities were missed in spotting that something was potentially wrong. We should have done more to check on Robert’s welfare.

“We changed our procedure in July 2022, and we now immediately begin the process of seeking access to someone’s home via a warrant in instances where we cannot contact them to arrange a gas safety check.”

Bolton at Home explained that this change in procedure ultimately led it to seek a warrant to access Mr Alton’s home and discover his body.