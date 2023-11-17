Landlord apologises after saying it would take enforcement action against resident who complained

Moat has told Inside Housing that it was “truly sorry” for the mistake, which the resident said had caused her to suffer from “flashbacks and nightmares”.

The shared ownership resident, who lives in Crawley, complained to the housing association in June 2022 about ASB from her neighbours, who she claimed have harassed her for five years. Following the resident’s complaint, Moat launched a six-month ASB investigation.

In January 2023, after the investigation was concluded, a Moat staff member told the resident it would start enforcement action against her. According to the resident, the staff member accused her of being anti-social, but produced no evidence to back this up.

A follow-up letter sent to the resident by Moat in March 2023, seen by Inside Housing, said that the staff member “did not follow our anti-social behaviour procedure before advising that she would be serving you with a Notice of Seeking Possession”.