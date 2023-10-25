Landlord apologises to tenants for unexplained service charge bill

On 25 September, Saffron Housing sent a letter, seen by Inside Housing, to tenants and leaseholders detailing service charges that many had never seen or paid before.

The Norwich-based landlord has since told tenants that they do not have to pay them, although it has not given any detail on how and why this happened.

Saffron posted a statement from chair Kim Newman and chief executive James Francis on 3 October, in which they apologised “unreservedly” for “the way this was delivered”.

They said they were “very sorry for any distress or concern caused”, adding that residents “do not need to take any action at this time”.

Mr Francis and Ms Newman also said Saffron is conducting an internal review.

They said: “At Saffron, we pride ourselves on working closely with tenants, via our tenant-led groups, Saffron community members and through our tenant board members. It is clear that on this occasion we have failed to do this effectively.

“We acknowledge that it is particularly distressing to receive this kind of news without a full explanation of why this has happened and without the support available through our tenant-led groups.”