Landlord appoints former Grand Union boss into director role

The landlord expects to be announced as a registered provider by the Regulator of Social Housing within the next couple of months.

In her new role, Ms Evans will oversee the acquisition and management of CHA’s first homes and work with the Church of England’s development agency to establish a CHA development pipeline.

CHA was set up following the publication of the Church of England’s Coming Home report in 2021, commissioned in response to the housing crisis by the archbishops of Canterbury and York. Its chair is David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester.

It intends to build 30,000 homes on 60 sites around England, using the church’s 200,000-acre land portfolio.

Ms Evans was previously chief executive of Grand Union Housing Group, which merged with Longhurst Group in December, creating a 37,000-home landlord with the new name Amplius.

At the time, she explained that stepping down from her last role after the tie-up was the “most difficult” decision she has ever made, but said she was “filled with both gratitude and optimism”.

Ms Evans is an experienced housing professional with more than 30 years working at executive level. She has also served as president of the Chartered Institute of Housing.