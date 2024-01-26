Landlord becomes first to achieve global standard for diversity and inclusion in HR 

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A housing association in Yorkshire has become the first to achieve a global standard for diversity and inclusion in HR management.
Manningham Housing Association (MHA) was awarded the internationally recognised certification, ISO 30415, after an on-site assessment with staff and other stakeholders.
The scheme is designed to promote diversity and inclusion within organisations.
MHA, which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley, was described as “an exemplar organisation in respect of diversity and inclusion”.
In his report for the accreditation, the assessor wrote that the landlord is “truly reflective of the community it serves, and the various programmes/projects and events are all geared to improving the life prospects of residents/tenants be that in terms of skills development, health and well-being and job opportunities”.
The landlord was also praised for a “proactive role in supporting residents and tenants” and a culture “where people feel valued, respected and treated as individuals”.
John Mulholland, an assessor at the Centre for Assessment, said: “MHA is uniquely placed as the only housing association to achieve ISO 30415.
“MHA is an exemplar organisation in terms of diversity and inclusion, not just in terms of the HR policies and practices and how these impact staff, but in the wide range of services offered to a very diverse customer base.
“The organisation takes a very proactive approach in fostering an inclusive culture and its commitment to continuous improvement is evident through its digital transformation journey. Staff are rightly proud to work for this exceptional organisation.”
MHA was also praised for its focus on “enhancing the life of customers by providing good-quality homes, maintaining existing homes, investing in the community, developing partnerships and, as the only BME landlord in Bradford, MHA has the leverage and standing within the city to become a lead voice for BME communities”.
In response to the report, Ulfat Hussain deputy chief executive and director of operations at MHA, said: “I am obviously delighted that we have been awarded ISO 30415 accreditation and to be informed by the independent assessor that MHA is the first housing association to receive it.
“As he recognises in his report, the MHA family is made up of a diverse range of individuals with our staff coming from backgrounds that reflect the communities we serve.
“The assessor also describes the feedback from staff, partners and service users throughout the assessment as extremely positive, highlighting the unique culture which has been created.
“I am incredibly proud of the outcome and pay tribute to everyone involved, with a special mention for Carolina Padovezi De Oliveira, our corporate project manager, who ensured the whole assessment process ran smoothly.”
Rupert Pometsey, chair at MHA, described the recognition by the scheme as a “landmark moment” for an association he has been involved in for more than 25 years.
He added: “Our absolute commitment to our tenants and communities is only matched by a desire to ensure the needs and aspirations of our staff are met in a diverse and inclusive environment.
“The assessor’s report confirms that we are achieving these objectives. It also sets MHA apart as the first housing association to be formally recognised in this way. I congratulate everyone who contributed to such a remarkable result.”
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