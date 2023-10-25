The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust has breached the Rent Standard after overcharging residents at least £479,000 in rent, the Regulator of Social Housing has found #UKhousing

The council was found in breach of the Home Standard on fire, asbestos and electrical safety in 2021 after it failed to take more than 1,000 fire safety remedial actions that had been identified in 2017.

The English regulator withdrew a consumer standards regulatory notice for South Kesteven District Council as the issues have been resolved.

Onward and Irwell Valley retained their existing grades of G1/ V2, while both Citizen and Peaks and Plains were downgraded for viability from V1 to V2. They both retained a G1 grade for governance.

There were a further two strapline judgements confirming the existing governance and financial viability grades for Legal and General Affordable Homes (G1/V1) and Aspire Housing (G2/V2).

The English regulator also published narrative judgements for Onward Homes, Irwell Valley Homes, Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, and Citizen.

According to a new batch of regulatory judgements, the 2,600-home landlord overcharged tenants after wrongly classifying their homes as supported housing and has been overcharging hundreds of social rent tenants after failing to review their tenancies since 2008.

Following its own investigation, JRHT found it had wrongly classified some of its homes as supported housing and the tenants of these homes were overcharged.

After a detailed follow-on investigation, the landlord discovered it had previously set rents incorrectly for ‘fair rent’ or social rent tenancies.

JRHT made self-referrals to the RSH in April 2023 and July 2023 after identifying issues with its rent-setting.

According to the judgement for JRHT, it had around 400 tenancies registered as fair rents up to 2009.

The RSH said: “JRHT’s investigations found that fair rents have not been subject to reregistration with the Valuation Office Agency since 2008, leading to the maximum rent breaching the level expected in the standard across at least 183 tenancies.

“As a result of these issues, JRHT is not compliant with the Rent Standard and the regulator does not have assurance that JRHT was previously compliant with the Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016.”

At least £479,000 is estimated to have been overcharged by JRHT in respect of these issues.

The regulator said JRHT is working alongside external advisors to resolve these issues. It is carrying out a detailed review of rent-setting across all of the homes it provides and said it will identify and reimburse the tenants who have been overcharged and ensure its rent policies comply with requirements.

Karen Doran, director of regulatory engagement at RSH, said: “Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust’s failure to set rents correctly has led to tenants being overcharged.

“It is now working with us to make sure it charges rents correctly and puts things right for the tenants who have been affected.”

Citizen was downgraded from V1 to V2 for viability and retained its top governance grade. The RSH said the association has an adequately funded business plan, sufficient security and is forecast to continue to meet its financial covenants.

However, it said that Citizen has “significantly accelerated” the delivery of its energy-efficiency programme, leading to increased investment in its existing homes.

“Delivering this alongside its ongoing development programme means that the business plan is funded by an increased level of indebtedness,” said the RSH.

Gary Booth, chief financial officer at Citizen, said: “The Regulator for Social Housing has made it clear the driver for our regrade was our conscious decision to accelerate our retrofit improvement works on our existing homes to bring properties up to a minimum EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] C rating.

“By the end of 2025, we will have carried out energy efficiency improvements to over 2,000 of our homes.

“These works will improve the energy efficiency of our customers’ homes ahead of the government’s 2030 target.”