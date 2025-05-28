Landlord claims retrofit will be harder to deliver due to less flexible Warm Homes funding

Together Housing has warned that its retrofit programme will be harder to deliver after it missed out on a more flexible government funding route #UKhousing

However, the 38,000-home housing association was instead placed in the Challenge Fund stream, which has more monitoring and data-reporting requirements and is intended for “all providers, including smaller landlords or those without previous retrofit experience”.

According to the government, this route rewards social landlords that have “a proven track record of successful delivery” with more flexible grant funding and a “closer strategic relationship” with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Together Housing Group (THG) had applied to the more flexible Strategic Partnership route under the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3.

Patrick Berry, executive director of property at THG, told Inside Housing: “Despite an extremely strong track record of delivery to contract, although THG bid using the Strategic Partner route, THG is in the Challenge Fund stream for Wave 3, while others without the track record and smaller bids are not. This is without explanation and will make a large programme more difficult to deliver.”

The government offered THG a total of £14.2m in grant funding under the Challenge Fund in March.

The two routes to access grant were introduced in Wave 3 of the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund in response to social landlords’ calls for greater flexibility to help them scale up decarbonisation programmes.

Inside Housing contacted several other social landlords that received large amounts under the Challenge Fund to find out if they had originally bid for a Strategic Partnership.

Some had applied for the Challenge Fund, while others were allocated funding through the Challenge Fund due to merger activities.

Longhurst Group, now part of the merged organisation Amplius, received £20.3m from the Challenge Fund.